Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,653. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

