Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $982,068.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 39,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 487,986 shares of company stock worth $5,673,291.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.