Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,455,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,386,000. Arrival comprises approximately 7.8% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arrival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,719,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000.

NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,603. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

