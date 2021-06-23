Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003,600 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Atlassian worth $704,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.08. 9,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.