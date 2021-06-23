Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $8,626.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00088613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

