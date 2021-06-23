Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 4.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.26. 7,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,196,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

