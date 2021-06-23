Automata Network 1-Day Volume Hits $32.32 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

