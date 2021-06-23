Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $51.13 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $287.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

