Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 14,210 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. 9,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,559. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

