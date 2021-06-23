Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $182.50 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $53.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

