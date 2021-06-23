Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 22,658 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 359.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

