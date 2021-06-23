Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

