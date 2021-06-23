Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 29,109 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 114.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,654,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.