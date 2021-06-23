Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

