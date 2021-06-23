Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.64. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

