Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $80.86

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.86, but opened at $83.07. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

