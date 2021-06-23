Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.