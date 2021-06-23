Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

