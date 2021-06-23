Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

