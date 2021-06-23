Aviva PLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

