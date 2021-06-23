Aviva PLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.