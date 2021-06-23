Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 202.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,334. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

