Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

