Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.