AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98. AZZ has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.