B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires 399,670 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,670 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 5.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 2.41% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $50,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 209.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 1,046,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,066,430. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

