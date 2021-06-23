B. Riley Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Buy

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

