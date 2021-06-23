Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,694 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.