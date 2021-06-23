Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,688 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.