Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Anika Therapeutics worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

