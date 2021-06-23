Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,983 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

