Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 25,547 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

