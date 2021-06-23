Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

