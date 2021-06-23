Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $528,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

