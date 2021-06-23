Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

DTE opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

