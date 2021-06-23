Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $772,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 157,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000.

XT stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

