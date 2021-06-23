Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 189 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

