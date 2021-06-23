Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 39 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $374.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

