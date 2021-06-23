Band Protocol (BAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.68 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $179.81 million and $51.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00015182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

