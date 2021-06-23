Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $8.96. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 595,045 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

