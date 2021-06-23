Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

