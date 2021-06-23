Bank of Montreal Can Buys 717,954 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.23% of New Gold worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

NGD opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

