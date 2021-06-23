Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.06 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

