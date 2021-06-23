Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.77% of Trustmark worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trustmark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

