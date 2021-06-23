Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

