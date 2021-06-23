Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 223,314 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 223,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $164,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.