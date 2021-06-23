Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $168.84 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $168,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 678.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 67,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,172 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.6% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

