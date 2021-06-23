Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $172.43 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $172,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,922,000 after buying an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,254,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 609,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,919,000 after purchasing an additional 555,651 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

