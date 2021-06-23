Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 69,809 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $196,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 310,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

