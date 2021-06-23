Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,492 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $177,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 736,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $360.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $361.04. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

